Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $655,200.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $655,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,332,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,583,464.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24.

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

CRCT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

