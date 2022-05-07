Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRTO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. 249,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $46.65.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 263,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
