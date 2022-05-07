Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. 249,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 263,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

