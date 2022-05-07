CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 331,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

