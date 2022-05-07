Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 271,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Cummins by 6,206.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.72. 886,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

