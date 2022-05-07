Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 1,705,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.15. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Curis by 367.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Curis by 1,962.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Curis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

