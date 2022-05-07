CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CURO Group to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $370.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.56.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.