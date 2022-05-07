CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $126.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $114.65 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

