Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.62 and its 200-day moving average is $588.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

