Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

