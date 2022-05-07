Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

