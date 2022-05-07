Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.88. 22,379,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,447,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

