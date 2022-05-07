Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,356,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,695. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

