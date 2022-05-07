Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 103,685 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,094 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 150.16%. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,759.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,241. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

