Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) One Day Volume Hits $53,338.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.26 or 0.00068254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $962,128.55 and $53,338.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 91,352 coins and its circulating supply is 39,660 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

