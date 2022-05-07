Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $228.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.52.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,274,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,153. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $7,538,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

