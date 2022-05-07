Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Camden National worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 30,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,772. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Camden National Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.