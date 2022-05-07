Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.