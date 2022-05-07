Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

