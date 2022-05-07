Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,216. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

