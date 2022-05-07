Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Washington Federal worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,105,000 after acquiring an additional 72,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $2,887,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 282,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

