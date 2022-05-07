Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in AutoZone by 1,300.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $26.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,000.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,027.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,964.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

