Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 1,378,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

