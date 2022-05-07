Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 613,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 4,843,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.