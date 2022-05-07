Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Public Storage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.88. 1,153,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.55 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

