Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 42,125 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,125 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 272.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 65,360 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,627,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

