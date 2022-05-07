DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $5,920.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00478865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038903 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,598.64 or 1.99224073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

