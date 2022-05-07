DeFi Bids Market Cap Tops $486,337.62 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $486,337.62 and approximately $331.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,124.56 or 0.99989575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,411,083 coins and its circulating supply is 23,164,057 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

