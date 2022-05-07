DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

DeFine (DFA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. DeFine has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $8.57 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00320404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00205678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00478164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.62 or 1.95499272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

