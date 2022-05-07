Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.47 million and the highest is $52.95 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $220.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 51.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after buying an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 1,492,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

