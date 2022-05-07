DeFiSocial Gaming 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00247958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00205107 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00472562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039474 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,704.55 or 1.99194021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

