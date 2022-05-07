Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00472984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.