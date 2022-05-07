Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0447 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $372,099.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,402,436 coins and its circulating supply is 162,056,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

