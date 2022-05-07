DerivaDAO Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $49.94 million and $627,196.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00307613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00205308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00479465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,456.38 or 1.98128878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.