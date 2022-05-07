Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 175 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.29. 983,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.09. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

