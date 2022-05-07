Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.60. 2,773,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.