Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

MNST stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

