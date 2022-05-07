Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $266,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nucor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

