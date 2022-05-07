Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $330,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.74. 1,124,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,543. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

