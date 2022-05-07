Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 162 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Centene were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 2,252,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,843. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

