Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Southern were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 609,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

