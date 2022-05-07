Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 3,167,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

