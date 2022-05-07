Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 150 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,264,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

