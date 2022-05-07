Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 933 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE VST traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 9,739,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

