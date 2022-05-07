Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will report $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.69 million to $103.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $526.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.01 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 297,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

