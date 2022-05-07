Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $136.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

