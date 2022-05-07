Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.98 ($7.35).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €6.91 ($7.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of €11.43 ($12.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.