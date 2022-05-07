Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.25 ($65.53).

FRA DPW opened at €38.98 ($41.03) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.58 and a 200-day moving average of €49.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

