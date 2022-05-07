Dev Protocol Hits Market Cap of $795,040.08 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $795,040.08 and $11,183.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.