Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($49.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,140 ($51.72).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,783.50 ($47.26) on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($39.57) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($54.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,799.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,803.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($43.60) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,332.67). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.