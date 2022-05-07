DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 274,676 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

